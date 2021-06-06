Karnataka's Covid recoveries cross 24-lakh mark

"With 25,659 patients discharged during the day, 24,09,417 recovered so far, while 12,209 new cases were registered on Saturday, taking the state's Covid tally to 26,95,523, including 2,54,505 active cases," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, June 6 (IANS) Continuing its upward trend, recovery of patients from Covid crossed the 24-lakh mark in Karnataka, while 320 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 2,944 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 11,83,126, including 1,17,340 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,50,910, with 10,224 patients discharged during the day.

The virus, however, claimed 320 lives, including 187 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 31,580 and the city's toll to 14,875 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,58,274 tests conducted across the state during the day, 43,233 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,15,041 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate declined to 7.71 per cent and case fatality rate to 2.62 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 57,519 people, including 20,844 above 45 years of age and 34,480 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,51,12,744 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin./eom/235 words.

