Karthi begins shooting for 'Viruman', remembers 'Paruthiveeran' days!

All his three rural films including Paruthiveeran, Komban, and Kadai Kutty Singam are blockbusters at the box office. Now, Karthi has started shooting for director Muthaiah's Viruman in Madurai.

Karthi has an impeccable track record when it comes to rural entertainers.

Karthi says that he is back in Madurai after fourteen years and people still remember Paruthiveeran.

"Back in Madurai after 14 years for #Viruman. Happy to hear people still talking about #Paruthiveeran. The warmth and the love of people here remain unchanged. Feeling Blessed and Thankful!", wrote Karthi on Instagram.

Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, director Shankar's daughter Aditi plays Karthi's pair in the film while Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, and Soori are playing pivotal characters in the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music.