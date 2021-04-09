Karthi completes 70% shoot for 'Ponniyin Selvan'

In his recent Instagram live session, actor Karthi who is super excited with the success of Sulthan said that his upcoming magnum opus multistarrer period action drama Ponniyin Selvan with Mani Ratnam is nearing the finish line.

"We have completed around 70% of the shoot. Our initial plan was to release for Sankranthi(Pongal) 2022 but due to the pandemic, we are not sure about the release date now. It was a sixty-year dream for Tamil filmmakers to adapt this epic to the big screen. Rahman's music is kickass. It was a fantastic experience working with a big star cast including Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Lal, and others", said Karthi in his interaction with his Sulthan costar Rashmika Mandanna.