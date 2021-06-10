Karthi deposits Rs 5000 in the bank accounts of fans!

Suriya had deposited Rs 5000 each to more than 250 members of his fans club. The actor handpicked those who are financially struggling during the pandemic and did this charity.
Now, we hear that Suriya's brother Karthi has also deposited Rs 5000 to more than 200 members of his fans club.
The kind gesture of these two brothers is winning hearts on social media. Together, Karthi, Suriya, and Sivakumar had also donated Rs 1 crore towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Corona Relief Fund.
On the work front, Suriya has Navarasa, Pandiraj's film, TJ Gnanavel's film, and Vaadi Vasal with Vetrimaaran in the pipeline.
Karthi also has Ponniyin Selvan with Mani Ratnam and Sardar with PS Mithran in the pipeline!