Karthi finished shooting for 'Viruman', appreciates Suriya and team!

Actor Karthi has finished shooting for his upcoming rural action entertainer Viruman. The actor appreciated Suriya's 2D Entertainment and director Muthaiah for their excellent planning.
Grandeur filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aditi plays Karthi's pair in Viruman while Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, and Soori are also playing pivotal characters in the film for which Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music and Selvakumar is cranking the camera. Karthi also wished good luck to Aditi in his tweet.
"#Viruman completed! Great planning & execution by @dir_muthaiya & @selvakumarskdop. Good luck @AditiShankarofl for a great career, enjoy the journey, you are a natural. So happy to have @thisisysr again! Nandri producer @Suriya_offl & @2D_ENTPVTLTD :) Bye bye Theni. #விருமன்", tweeted Karthi.
Sources say that Viruman is likely to release in February or March 2022.