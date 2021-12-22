Karthi finished shooting for 'Viruman', appreciates Suriya and team!

Actor Karthi has finished shooting for his upcoming rural action entertainer Viruman. The actor appreciated Suriya's 2D Entertainment and director Muthaiah for their excellent planning.

Grandeur filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aditi plays Karthi's pair in Viruman while Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, and Soori are also playing pivotal characters in the film for which Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music and Selvakumar is cranking the camera. Karthi also wished good luck to Aditi in his tweet.