Karthi names his son Kanthan, netizens laud the actor for choosing a pure Tamil name

It's well-known that the veteran actor Sivakumar's family has a penchant for the Tamil language and his younger son Karthi also makes sure to follow the footsteps of his dad. Karthi chose a beautiful Tamil name Umayaal for his daughter. Last October, Karthi, and Ranjani were blessed with a baby boy. Now, Karthi took his Twitter page to announce to fans that he has named his son, Kanthan.

"Kanna, with all the love, your mom, sister, and I have named you Kanthan. With your arrival, let everything around us become more beautiful. With love, Appa", tweeted Karthi.

Netizens have lauded the actor for choosing a lovely Tamil name for his son.

On the film front, Karthi is busy with the shoot of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The actor's new film Sulthan is all set to release on April 2 in Tamil and Telugu. After completing these two films, Karthi will begin shooting for Mithran's new film with Prince Pictures.