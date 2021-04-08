Karthi on the success Sulthan: OTT release wouldn't have earned us appreciation

Despite mixed reviews from a section of audiences, Karthi's recent commercial action entertainer Sulthan continues to attract audiences and turns out to be one of the biggest hits in the actor's career.

Speaking at the success meet, Karthi said: "Sulthan is a film that is meant to be enjoyed in theaters. Glad that my producer SR Prabhu waited patiently and provided a theatrical release, thanks to him. OTT release wouldn't have earned us appreciation. Many kids are enjoying the film and a lot of families have been passing their positive feedback".

"The story of Sulthan kindled the fantasy of the child inside me. In the film, all the henchmen are there only to protect me. All the characters are being enjoyed by the audiences. Thanks to my director Bakkiyaraj Kannan for sketching such enjoyable characters", he added.