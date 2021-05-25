Karthi requests fans to be safe, says it's his biggest birthday gift!

In his letter to fans, Karthi who is celebrating his birthday today has asked them to follow all the safety protocols like wearing masks, sanitizing and washing hands regularly, and follow social distancing at public places during the pandemic.
The actor said that being safe and following the protective measures is his biggest birthday gift and asked everyone to follow the instructions given by the Government.
On the work front, Karthi has almost finished his portions in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The actor also started shooting for his new film Sardar with PS Mithran but due to the virulent second wave of the COVID19, the makers have suspended the shoot.
Karthi is also planning to join hands with his Komban director Muthaiah for a new film. We at Sify.com wish him all luck and good health on this special day.