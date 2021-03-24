Karthi: 'Sulthan' is a grand family entertainer

At the trailer launch of Sulthan , Karthi said that the film is a grand family entertainer. "Every scene will have hundreds of actors. It's a grand family entertainer. Director Bakkiyaraj Kannan has made sure that each actor in the frame acted well. It's not at all an easy task to make a film on a grand scale. You have to arrange food, shelter, and above all execute the scene with hundreds of people every day. Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures has pulled it off well", said Karthi.

Talking about Rashmika, Karthi said: " Rashmika has become a National crush now. Generally, I hate people who disturb me during the shot. But Rashmika would pull prank behind the camera. She has great energy and it's indeed a clever move to make her debut in Tamil with Sulthan because she plays an angry village woman in the film. A perfect launch for her in Tamil".

" Tamil audiences have given us a hope that they would watch films despite the pandemic. I'm sure they will enjoy the film in theaters", he added.

The film's producer SR Prabhu said: " We had initially sold the direct OTT premiere rights to Disney + Hotstar and Vijay TV for a massive amount but after the success of Master and the grand content of Sulthan, we have reconsidered our decision. I request the audiences to watch the film by following all the safety measures".

Sulthan is all set to release in Tamil and Telugu on April 2.