Karthi: 'Sulthan' is about a son's mission for his dad!

"I loved the one-liner narrated by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The film is all about how a son accepts a challenge on behalf of his dad although his ambition in life is completely different. The protagonist has to control 100 rowdies in the film. Later, the script was sent to Prabhu SR who suggested adding the emotional elements. Comedy has also come out naturally in the film", said Karthi.

"My combination scenes with Yogi Babu will be a laugh riot. He is a big turning point in the film. I have more scenes with Lal sir than my dad Napolean in the film. Lal calls me Sulthan in the film", he added.

"The biggest challenge for the entire team is to fix the frame for the 100 artists. After three days of discussion, Bakkiyaraj finalized it. Rashmika's humbleness despite becoming a big name across the country is laudable. She is super happy to debut in Tamil cinema as a village girl", said Karthi.

Karthi also lauded the people of Kadavur for their cooperation. Karthi has completed the shoot of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and he is also all set to begin shooting for PS Mithran and Muthaiah's films from May.

On Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi said: "In my career, I have not acted in any multi-starrers before, but Mani Ratnam sir made sure to give equal scope to all the characters. He has penned the script based on a lot of historical pieces of evidence. Shooting for the film was a thrilling yet learning process. Though the film is based on Kalki's novel, you can see a lot of new things about the Chola Kingdom", he said.

Opening up about a possible film with his elder brother Suriya, Karthi said: "We are ready but no one has approached us with a strong script. Even a normal scene would give a different emotional color if Anna and I are in the frame but as I said, we are waiting for the proper script".

On the OTT release season, Karthi said: "The final decision is with the producers because they are the ones who pay heavy interest rates. Regarding Anna's Soorarai Pottru, he took the OTT way because the film was in the cans for more than three years. His production house also has a lot of films in the pipeline. For Sulthan too, the producer waited for a long time but on watching the final content, we felt that the film deserves a theatrical release. Also, theater owners wanted the film to release in theaters. The success of films like Master and the recent Hollywood blockbuster Godzilla Vs Kong tells us that audiences are ready to watch films in theaters. I'm sure Sulthan will attract a lot of kids and family audiences with schools and colleges are closed now".

Talking about the theater owners' opposition against Suriya's films after Soorarai Pottru's direct OTT release, the actor said: "We are like a family. There were a few misunderstandings. Now, things are sorted out".



