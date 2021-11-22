Karthi to go Thara Local in 'Viruman'!

Actor Karthi is currently busy shooting for his new film Viruman in Madurai, Theni, and surrounding locales.
This is his fourth rural film after Paruthiveeran, Komban, and Kadai Kutty Singam. Recently, the actor has met the fans in Madurai and shared a few interesting things about Viruman. Karthi is said to have told them that in Viruman, he has gone Thara Local.
Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, maverick director Shankar's daughter Aditi plays Karthi's pair in the film.
Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, and Soori are also playing pivotal characters in the film for which Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music.
If all goes well, Viruman is likely to release in the first half of 2022. Karthi has also finished shooting for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is likely to hit the screens in May 2022.