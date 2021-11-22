Karthi to go Thara Local in 'Viruman'!

Actor Karthi is currently busy shooting for his new film Viruman in Madurai, Theni, and surrounding locales.

This is his fourth rural film after Paruthiveeran, Komban, and Kadai Kutty Singam. Recently, the actor has met the fans in Madurai and shared a few interesting things about Viruman. Karthi is said to have told them that in Viruman, he has gone Thara Local.