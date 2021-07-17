Karthi to juggle between 'Sardar' and 'Ponniyin Selvan'

While Mani Ratnam has already resumed the shoot of Ponniyin Selvan, we hear that Karthi will join the team only on July 26. Sources say that Karthi is currently busy shooting for an action sequence for Sardar in a grand set erected in Chennai.

Directed by PS Mithran, Karthi plays a dual role in Sardar. Lakshman of Prince Pictures is bankrolling Sardar in which Rajisha Vijayan, Raashi Khanna, and Simran are playing pivotal characters.