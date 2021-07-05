Karthi to resume 'Sardar' shoot from this week!

Trusted sources close to team Sardar tell us that the shoot of the Karthi starrer will be resumed this week. A grand set has been erected for Sardar and the film's director PS Mithran is planning to wrap up the flashback portions first. In Sardar, Karthi plays a dual role, says a source close to the team.

Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan are playing the three female leads in Sardar.

Produced by Lakshman of Prince Pictures, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film, George C Williams is cranking the camera, and Ruben is taking care of the film.

After wrapping up the new schedule, Karthi will resume the shoot of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

Karthi is also in talks with his Komban director Muthaiah for a film to be produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment.