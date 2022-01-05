Karthi to resume shooting for 'Sardar' this week!

After wrapping up his rural family action entertainer Viruman with director Muthaiah, Karthi took a break to spend time with his family. Now, Karthi is all set to resume shooting for his new film Sardar with director PS Mithran.
Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan are playing the female leads in Sardar. Sources say that Karthi plays a dual role in the biggie.
Produced by Lakshman of Prince Pictures, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film, George C Williams is cranking the camera, and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.
Sources say that the shoot of Sardar is likely to be wrapped up in February. If all goes well, Sardar will hit the screens for Independence Day 2022.