Karthi to romance Aparna Balamurali in Muthaiah's film?

Aparna Balamurali is slowly but steadily earning a good name for herself in the Tamil film industry. After exhibiting a good performance in Rajiv Menon's Sarvam Thaala Mayam, she grabbed everyone's attention in Suriya and Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru. Aparna's role in the delayed Tamil film Theethum Nandrum also fetched her critical acclaim.

The latest update we hear is that Aparna Balamurali is the front runner to pair opposite Karthi in Komban director Muthaiah's new film.

Sources say that Suriya's 2D Entertainment is likely to bankroll Karthi and Muthaiah's film. We hear that just like Komban, this new film is also set against a rural backdrop.

Aparna Balamurali is also pairing opposite RJ Balaji in Veetla Visheshanga, the Tamil remake of Baadhai Ho.