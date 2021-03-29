Karthi to simultaneously shoot for Muthaiah and Mithran's films!

Actor Karthi's big-budget family action entertainer Sulthan is all set to release on April 2 in Tamil and Telugu. The latest update is that Karthi will soon simultaneously begin shooting for his films with directors Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame and Muthaiah of Komban fame.

The actor has a few days of shoot left in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan with Mani Ratnam. After completing his portions in Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi will begin shooting for Mithran and Muthaiah's films.

Sources say that Suriya's 2D Entertainment will bankroll Muthaiah's film while Prince Pictures of Singam II fame will be producing Mithran's film.

An official announcement on both these biggies will be out very soon!