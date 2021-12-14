Karthi to wrap up Viruman this month!

The film's director Muthaiah of Komban fame is mostly shooting the scenes in Madurai and surrounding locales.

Actor Karthi is all set to wrap up his rural action entertainer Viruman this month. Produced by his elder brother Suriya's 2D Entertainment, Tamil cinema's showman director Shankar's daughter Aditi plays Karthi's pair in the film.

Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, and Soori are also playing pivotal characters in Viruman. After a gap, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is joining hands with Karthi in the film.

Sources say that later this month, Karthi will resume shooting for his biggie Sardar with director PS Mithran. Produced by Prince Pictures, Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan are playing the three female leads in Sardar.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film, George C Williams is cranking the camera, and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.

