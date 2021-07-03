Karthi, Vishal, Karthik Subbaraj, and Pa. Ranjith oppose the plans to amend the Cinematograph Act

According to The Cinematograph Bill 2021 (Draft), the Centre can revoke the certificate of a film. Actors and directors feel that The Cinematograph Bill will take away the freedom of expression.

After Kamal Haasan, Vetrimaaran, and Suriya, now Karthi, Vishal, Karthik Subbaraj, and Pa.Ranjith have opposed the Central Government's plan to amend the Cinematograph Act.

Karthi

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021 (Draft) allowing the Central Government to cancel a film's censor certificate at any time will create insecurity and severely impact business prospects for every film and hurt the industry, hence such provisions must be dropped. While draft measures to curb piracy are commendable, it is highly undesirable to strangle freedom of expression in a civilized society like ours. Therefore request the government to heed our request.#CinematographAct2021 #FreedomOfExpression

Vishal

Where is Freedom of Speech & Expression ? Why have a Censor Board ? Why the Hectic Process ? Why always target Cinema Industry ? First GST, Then no action against Piracy & Now this Law, It’s not at all Fair to bring this Act.. #FreedomOfExpression #CinematographAct2021

Karthik Subbaraj

The proposed amendment to the Cinematograph Act if implemented will be a big blow to freedom of Speech in Art. Pls endorse the statement to show that we stand for the Freedom of expression. #cinematographact2021 #FreedomOfSpeech #freedomOfExpression (sic).

Pa Ranjith

The amendment to the #cinematographact2021, proposed by the union Government follows their overall position of curtailing dissent and sets a dangerous precedent in stifling freedom of thought and speech in cinema. We demand that this amendment be revoked