Karthi wraps up Ponniyin Selvan, to begin shooting for Viruman!

Karthi who plays the fearless Vandhiyathevan in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan has wrapped up his portions in the film. The actor took to his Twitter page to confirm the news. He tweeted "I have fulfilled your orders princess Trisha. My job is also done, Prince Jayam Ravi".

Jayam Ravi plays the titular role in the film while Trisha plays Chola Princess Kundhavai. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu. Ratnam is planning to wrap up the entire shoot within this month.