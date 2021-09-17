  1. Sify.com
  4. Karthi wraps up Ponniyin Selvan, to begin shooting for Viruman!

Source :SIFY
Author : MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 17th, 2021, 09:57:10hrs
Karthi

Karthi who plays the fearless Vandhiyathevan in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan has wrapped up his portions in the film. The actor took to his Twitter page to confirm the news. He tweeted "I have fulfilled your orders princess Trisha. My job is also done, Prince Jayam Ravi".

Jayam Ravi plays the titular role in the film while Trisha plays Chola Princess Kundhavai. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu. Ratnam is planning to wrap up the entire shoot within this month.

AR Rahman is composing the music for the film while Ravi Varman cranks the camera. The first part of the film will release in the first half of 2022. 

