Karthick Naren: Expected more awards for Super Deluxe!

Though critics raved about Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, the film only got one award at the 67th National Award for Vijay Sethupathi (Best Supporting Actor). Fans of the film are disappointed as they feel that Super Deluxe deserved more awards.

Now, director Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame has also expressed his thoughts that Super Deluxe deserved more awards. "As a fan of @itisthatis sir, wanted this gem of a Tamil/ Indian cinema to win more awards. Nevertheless, happy that it is getting national recognition. Congratulations to @VijaySethuOffl sir for the well-deserved award", tweeted Karthick Naren.