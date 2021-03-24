Karthick Naren: Expected more awards for Super Deluxe!

Though critics raved about Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, the film only got one award at the 67th National Award for Vijay Sethupathi (Best Supporting Actor). Fans of the film are disappointed as they feel that Super Deluxe deserved more awards.
Now, director Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame has also expressed his thoughts that Super Deluxe deserved more awards. "As a fan of @itisthatis sir, wanted this gem of a Tamil/ Indian cinema to win more awards. Nevertheless, happy that it is getting national recognition. Congratulations to @VijaySethuOffl sir for the well-deserved award", tweeted Karthick Naren.
Karthick has also congratulated his upcoming film's hero Dhanush for winning the Best Actor Award for Asuran. "Was rooting for this from the moment I saw the film. Extremely proud of you @dhanushkraja sir. Hearty congratulations", wrote the director.
In the yet-untitled film of Karthick Naren, Malavika Mohanan plays Dhanush's pair.