Karthick Naren out of D43? Here is the clarification...

Yesterday, there was a rumor that director Karthick Naren is out of Dhanush's 43rd film as he had creative differences with the actor. The reports also added that Dhanush with the help of Thiruda Thirudi director Subramaniam Siva, is directing the film.

But sources close to Sathya Jyothi Films, the producers of D43 denied the news and said that both Dhanush and Karthick are busy with the shoot of the film in Hyderabad and all these reports are mere rumors.