Karthick Naren out of D43? Here is the clarification...

Yesterday, there was a rumor that director Karthick Naren is out of Dhanush's 43rd film as he had creative differences with the actor. The reports also added that Dhanush with the help of Thiruda Thirudi director Subramaniam Siva, is directing the film.
But sources close to Sathya Jyothi Films, the producers of D43 denied the news and said that both Dhanush and Karthick are busy with the shoot of the film in Hyderabad and all these reports are mere rumors.
Touted to be a crime thriller, Malavika Mohanan plays Dhanush's pair in the yet-untitled film. Mahendran of Master fame, Samuthrikani, and Smruthi Venkat are playing pivotal characters in the film for which GV Prakash is composing the music.
Sharfu, and Suhas, the writers of Malayalam films Varathan and Virus are co-writing the screenplay, lyricist Vivek is penning the dialogues and songs in the film.