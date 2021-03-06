Karthick Naren: The sci-fi episode in 'Navarasa' is a dream project for me!

It's well known that Karthick Naren is one of the directors of Mani Ratnam's anthology Navarasa for Netflix. Karthick Naren's episode is a sci-fi film. The director calls his episode a dream project. Featuring Arvind Swamy, pics from the director's episode were unveiled recently by Netflix.

"‘Navarasa’ ... Nervous & excited at the same time. This script has always been a dream project for me (An unadulterated SCI-FI) & it would have never seen the light of the day if not for Mani Ratnam sir. Can’t wait for you all to explore it! Streaming soon on Netflix", tweeted Karthick Naren.

Karthick Naren is currently busy with the pre-production of his upcoming film with Dhanush. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the yet-untitled film also has Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, and Smrithi Venkat.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film.



