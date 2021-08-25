Karthick Naren to direct Atharvaa?

The latest hot buzz in the Tamil film industry is that director Karthick Naren is likely to direct the talented young actor Atharvaa

Karthick Naren is currently busy shooting for Dhanush's action thriller film Maaran with Sathya Jyothi Films. Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Mahendran, and Smruti Venkat are playing pivotal characters in Maaran.