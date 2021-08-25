Karthick Naren to direct Atharvaa?

The latest hot buzz in the Tamil film industry is that director Karthick Naren is likely to direct the talented young actor Atharvaa
Karthick Naren is currently busy shooting for Dhanush's action thriller film Maaran with Sathya Jyothi Films. Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Mahendran, and Smruti Venkat are playing pivotal characters in Maaran.
After completing Maaran, Karthick has signed a film with Ayngaran International, the production house wants Atharvaa to play the lead role in the project.
Atharvaa has Kuruthi Aattam with 8 Thotakkal director Sri Ganesh, Thallipogathey with director Kannan, yet-untitled films with Maragadha Naanayam director Saravanan, director Bala, and Mysskin in the pipeline.
An official announcement on this new film will be out very soon.