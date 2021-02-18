Karthick Naren's long-delayed 'Naragasooran' to finally hit the screens?

Karthick Naren's Naragsooran was in cans for more than three years due to the financial issue of one of the film's producers Gautham Vasudev Menon. The Minnale director's financial setback was also the main reason behind the delay of Selvaraghavan's Nenjam Marapathillai. Now, that Nenjam Marapthillai is all set to release on March 5, we hear that Naragasooran is also likely to soon hit the screens.

Naragasooran has an ensemble of actors including Arvind Swamy, Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika, Shriya Saran, and Indrajith.

Naragasooran was supposed to be the second film of Karthick Naren but due to the delay, he made Mafia with Arun Vijay which unfortunately tanked at the box office.

Recently, Karthick Naren also posted a throwback pic of Naragasooran hinting at a possible release.