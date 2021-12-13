Karthik Kumar and Amrutha Srinivasan tie the knot!

Popular actor and standup comedian Karthik Kumar has tied the knot with the upcoming actress Amrutha Srinivasan of Kalla Chirippu, Meyadha Maan, Dev, and Mental Madhilo fame.

Karthik Kumar had also appeared in several films including Mani Ratnam's Alaipayuthey, Dhanush's Yaradi Nee Mohini, Prasanna's Kanda Naal Mudhal, Poi Solla Porom, and Pasanga 2. Later, Karthik announced his retirement after he realized that directors are only offering him the same kind of roles.