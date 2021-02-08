Karthik Subbaraj and Rajinikanth to join hands again?

Rajinikanth has made it clear that he wouldn't be contesting in the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections and there are no plans to start a political party in the future. But the actor hasn't opened up much about his plans in the film industry.

Rajinikanth has two to three weeks of shoot left in his upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe which is being directed by Siva of Viswasam fame. The latest hot buzz in the film industry is that the veteran actor is likely to team up with his Petta director Karthik Subbaraj for a new film to be produced by his Annaatthe's producers Sun Pictures.