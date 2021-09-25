Karthik Subbaraj on why Santhosh replaced Anirudh in 'Mahaan'!

When Karthik Subbaraj's multistarrer film Mahaan with Vikram and his son Dhruv was announced, Anirudh Ravichander was roped in to compose the music but later, Santhosh Narayanan replaced him.

In a recent interaction, Karthik Subbaraj has opened up about the sudden replacement. "There are no hard feelings. Anirudh was busy with multiple films and couldn't take up Mahaan. I understood his position but was hesitant to talk to Santhosh Narayanan. However, Santhosh readily came on board for me", said Karthik Subbaraj.