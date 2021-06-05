Karthik Subbaraj opens up on his possible association with Rajinikanth!

We had recently reported that Karthik Subbaraj is likely to join hands with Rajinikanth again for a biggie to be produced by Sun Pictures. Karthik had earlier made the blockbuster Petta with Rajinikanth.

Now, Karthik has opened about his possible second-time association with Rajinikanth. "I have been reading those reports and think that it would be great if the collaboration happens again. He has just completed Annaaathe. I don't know what would happen but I'm waiting", said Karthik Subbaraj.

Subbaraj's next is Jagame Thandhiram with Dhanush, the film is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 18.

The director is also making an action thriller with Vikram and his son Dhruv for which the team has completed the first schedule in Chennai.