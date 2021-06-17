Karthik Subbaraj: Though Dhanush plays a gangster, there is a comical touch to his character!

Dhanush's next biggie Jagame Thandhiram is all set to release tomorrow on Netflix in more than 190 countries. Talking about the film, director Karthik Subbaraj says "Though Jagame Thandhiram is a gangster film, we have added several comedy scenes through Dhanush sir's character. He plays a parotta master named Suruli from Madurai. So imagine him in the London streets, he had never boarded a flight in his life and he doesn't know the language. All these elements added fun. While his character was serious in Asuran and Karnan , you can see the lighter side of him in Jagame Thandhiram ".

The director also says that he narrated the script of Jagame Thandhiram in 2015 to Dhanush. "For many reasons, the producers kept on changing. As the project took more time to begin, I completed Mercury and then, came Petta with Rajini sir. Dhanush sir had asked me to complete Petta first so, Jagame Thandhiram got delayed again", he adds

Talking about Dhanush's disappointment with a direct OTT release, the director says "We all were disappointed at first because I would have made it a different kind of film for a direct OTT release. After much discussions, we realized that a direct release is the best possible decision during this pandemic".

Subbaraj also says that he chopped off the Buji song even before they opted for a direct digital release. "We chopped off the Buji song as there is no space to place the song and hence, we used it for promotions. Now, with a direct digital premiere, we have also removed the Nethu song also from the film", he says.

Talking about the spark for Jagame Thandhiram, the director says "Well, when I visited New York for one of the film festivals, my friends and I discussed an interesting idea to make a gangster film with the local Tamil gangsters and western gangsters, that's how I started writing Jagame Thandhiram".

Interestingly, Jagame Thandhiram wasn't the initial title of the film. "Suruli was the title we had in mind but later, we thought of naming the film that resonates with the theme of the film. Again, Rajini sir 's film helped me. Yes, Jagame Thandhiram title was borrowed from the lyrics of Ninaithale Inikkum".

Karthik says that many actors including Dhanush have the Rajini effect in them that they would imitate him in some way. "I had asked Dhanush sir about Rajini sir's mannerisms at home and so many things. In Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush sir realized that he imitated Rajini sir in a few scenes and tried to do it in his style. But I asked him to retain the Rajini flavor".

Karthik says that he would like to direct content for OTT platforms in the future and currently, has an idea to adapt a book as a web show. He also adds that the director can also forget about song placements while making content for the OTT platforms.

Karthik Subbaraj is currently on a break from his next action thriller with Vikram and Dhruv. After the lockdown, he will resume shooting for the yet-untitled film.