Karthik Subbaraj to join hands with Rajini for the second time!

Earlier, Karthik had made the blockbuster Petta with Superstar Rajinikanth in 2019. Fans of Rajinikanth enjoyed the film and they also lauded Subbaraj for bringing back the charming Superstar.

If sources in the industry are to believed, Karthik Subbaraj is likely to join hands with Superstar Rajinikanth once again for a new biggie in 2022.

Currently, Karthik Subbaraj is busy with the pre-production of his upcoming film with Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv. Sources say that Karthik had even completed a few days of the shoot before the pandemic.

Once Subbaraj completes Vikram's film, he will work on Rajinikanth's film, says a source close to the director.

We hear that Sun Pictures, the producers of Petta are likely to bankroll the biggie. Interestingly, Sun Pictures is also producing Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe.