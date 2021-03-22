Karthik tests negative for COVID19, hospitalized for breathing issues!

Veteran actor Karthik and politician Karthik had developed breathing issues on Saturday. As breathlessness is one of the symptoms of COVID19, the actor was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Chennai.

Karthik is currently under treatment but the initial tests have come out and doctors have told the actor's relatives that he tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Karthik's son Gautham Karthik who was shooting for his upcoming film in South Tamil Nadu is said to be rushing to Chennai to take care of his dad.