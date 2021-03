Karthi’s mass family entertainer Sulthan is all set for a big wide release in India in Tamil and Telugu on April 2. The film is also having a wide release in USA where it is premiering on April 1.



Sulthan trailer and Jai Sulthan song has created an expectation of a mass movie around the Bakkiyaraj Kannan directed film produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The Karthi – Rashmika romantic scenes in the trailer has also been liked.