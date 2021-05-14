Karthi's conversation for Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) spreads awareness on COVID19!

The official Twitter handle of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is spreading awareness of the COVID19 pandemic by roping in actors to have an engaging conversation with medical experts. Recently Malavika Mohanan of Master and Petta fame had a conversation with Dr. Jayanthi Rangarajan, Dean, Government Omandurar Medical College.

On Thursday, actor Karthi of Kaithi and Paruthiveeran fame had an engaging conversation on the social media handles of the Greater Chennai Corporation with Dr. E Deranirajan, DEAN, Madras Medical College & Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and asked various questions on COVID19, symptoms of the pandemic, and how one should quarantine themselves at home.

The conversation was very useful for the general public and the link is available on the Twitter and Facebook handles of the Greater Chennai Corporation.



Watch their conversation here: https://twitter.com/chennaicorp/status/1392820063774724100?s=20