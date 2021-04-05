Karthi's 'Sulthan' grosses more than 13cr in the opening weekend!

Karthi's recent commercial mass action entertainer Sulthan has grossed more than 13 crores in its opening weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office. In Chennai city, the film has grossed around 1.48 crores in the first three days. Trade sources say that Sulthan is the second-best opening for a Tamil film after Master in 2021.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has grossed around 4.8 crores in the weekend.

Trade pundits also predict that the film will hold decent to good on the weekdays and inching towards the hit status in Tamil Nadu but we have to wait and see whether the Karthi starrer crosses the breakeven mark in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"#Sulthan is on a rampage! Sunday collections are exceeding day1. Public word of mouth is so strong!! Heading towards a blockbuster", tweeted the film's producer SR Prabhu.