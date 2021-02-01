Karthi's Sulthan targets April 2 release, teaser from February 1

Karthi's upcoming family action entertainer Sulthan is all set to release on April 2. Buzz is that after the astounding reception for Master, the makers of Sulthan have decided to change their direct OTT release plan.
Though the release date hasn't been officially locked yet, we hear that the film's producer SR Prabhu is planning for a grand theatrical release on April 2.
Meanwhile, the makers have officially confirmed that the teaser of the film will be out on February 1 at 5 pm.
Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame is directing the film. Rashmika Mandanna, the popular Kannada and Telugu heroine is making her debut with this big-budget action entertainer.
