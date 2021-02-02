Karthi's 'Sulthan' teaser crosses 2 M views, to hit the screens on April 2

Karthi's Sulthan teaser has crossed more than two million views on YouTube within sixteen hours. The makers have also confirmed that the film will simultaneously hit the screens in Tamil and Telugu on April 2.
From the teaser, it's evident that Karthi goes to a village to solve the issue among the different clans. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame is directing the film.
Napolean, Rashmikka Mandanna, Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame, Lal, Yogi Babu, and Hareesh Peradi are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Sathyan Sooryan of Kaithi and Master frame has cranked the camera for Sulthan and Vivek-Mervin duo is composing the music. Along with the Tamil version, the makers had also launched the Telugu version trailer on Monday.