Karthi's superhit Tamil film 'Kaithi' to release in Japan

Confirming the news to IANS, the film's producer S.R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures said that the development occurred after one of the Japanese distributors evinced interest in showcasing the film.

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) Critically acclaimed Tamil hit 'Kaithi', which featured actor Karthi in the lead, is all set to release in Japan on November 19.

"We were approached by a distributor who liked the film and wanted to showcase it in Japan. This is the first time that we are releasing one of our films in Japan. If this works, a new market will open up," Prabhu said.

The producer also pointed out that this wasn't a direct release and that they had sold the rights of the area to the distributor.

"It's a new idea. We want to see on how many screens the film releases in," the producer said.

When asked what made the distributor pick this film of Dream Warrior Pictures, Prabhu said, "One of the reasons why the distributor might have liked this particular film is because of its style of making. The nature of the film is international. There are no song and dance sequences and it has a gripping story. That could have worked in its favour."

'Kaithi', which was directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, featured Karthi and Narain in the lead roles. It does not have a female lead and went on to emerge as a superhit in the year 2019, when it released.

The film's success shot Lokesh Kanakaraj, who is now directing Kamal Haasan in 'Vikram', to stardom.

