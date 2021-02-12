Karthi updates on Suriya's health, fans relieved

Karthi, the younger brother of Suriya has updated that the Soorarai Pottru actor is discharged now and he will be in-home quarantine for a few more days. A few days back, Suriya was infected by the novel coronavirus.
"Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in-home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes!", tweeted Karthi.
This tweet of Karthi has excited the fans of Suriya who were worried after the news on their matinee idol was infected by the COVID19.
Sources say that by the end of this month or early next month, Suriya will begin shooting for his new film with director Pandiraj. Produced by Sun Pictures, Priyanka Mohan plays Suriya's pair in the film.
Suriya also plays an extended cameo in TJ Gnanavel's next. After completing Pandiraj's film, the actor will begin shooting for Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vasal.