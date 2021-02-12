Karthi updates on Suriya's health, fans relieved

Karthi, the younger brother of Suriya has updated that the Soorarai Pottru actor is discharged now and he will be in-home quarantine for a few more days. A few days back, Suriya was infected by the novel coronavirus.

"Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in-home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes!", tweeted Karthi.