Kartik Aaryan borrows iconic quote from Spider-Man

Kartik took to his Instagram handle and posted an image of him, in which he could be seen walking on the road while dressed in casuals and behind him was a wall with graffitis of several Marvel and DC characters.The characters drawn on the wall included Spider-Man, Deadpool, Black Panther, Batman, Superman and others. "With great power comes great responsibility," Kartik penned the famous line, as his caption.The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller flick, 'Freddy'. He also shared his first look from the film, though it is a silhouette picture of him and his face is look visible.The forthcoming film is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The characters in the movie are set to take the movie buffs on a dark and chilling roller-coaster ride, where the lines between love and obsession will blur.'Freddy' marks Ekta and Shashanka's second film after the hit flick 'Veere Di Wedding', which had released in 2018.Apart from 'Freddy', Kartik has Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'. Kartik will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'. (ANI)