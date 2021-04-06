Kartik Aaryan buys swanky Lamborghini worth 4.5cr

In the video, the actor celebrates with confetti and balloons.

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has bought a swanky black Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.5 crore. The actor shared a video of his latest buy on Instagram, on Tuesday.

This comes right after Kartik posted about him recovering from Covid. He had shared the health update with fans on Instagram on Monday.

The actor will be seen in the horror-comedy film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film is slated to hit screens in November this year.

He is also part of "Dostana 2" alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, and will also be seen in the film "Dhamaka", which will release digitally.

