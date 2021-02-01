Kartik Aaryan funny quandary: Should he try hair and toothpaste ads?

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is wondering if he should pursue a modelling career now, and he seeks the opinion of fans. The actor's Instagram post on Monday underlines his funny quandary.

In an monochrome picture Kartik shared, he flashes a smile and flaunts long hair.

"Hair aur tooth paste ka toh ad kar hi sakta hu. Kya bolte ho (I could feature in hair and toothpaste ads. What do you think)," Kartik wrote.