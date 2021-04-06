Kartik Aaryan gifts himself a Lamborghini Urus after COVID-19 recovery

He took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans by posting a video of him posing with his newest hot-wheels. In the caption, he wrote, "Kharid li.... Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon."In the video, Kartik could be seen posing with his new Lamborghini, when suddenly he hilariously loses his balance due to a big celebratory burst of confetti from behind.Reportedly, this swanky four-wheeled monster had to be airlifted from Italy as Kartik couldn't wait for the normal three months waiting period. Sources reveal that Kartik paid an extra half a crore just to get the car delivered to him faster.The luxurious Lamborghini Urus is known for its classy interiors, sexy silhouette, and a jaw-dropping top speed of 305 kmph, all priced approximately at Rs 4 crores.Along with the Lamborghini Kartik owns a BMW which he bought in 2017, and a Mini Cooper, which he bought for his mother in 2019 since it was her favourite car.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has several exciting projects in his kitty including comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka', and Karan Johar's film 'Dostana 2'. (ANI)