Kartik Aaryan gives glimpse of his dubbing session for 'Dhamaka' trailer

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 23rd, 2021, 14:15:06hrs
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram Story has left fans excited about his film 'Dhamaka'.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kartik posted a short video in which he can be seen dubbing for the trailer of 'Dhamaka'.


"Can't wait for the trailer," a social media user commented.
"He will create dhamaka with this film for sure," another one wrote.
For the unversed, 'Dhamaka' is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and helmed by Ram Madhvani (with co-Producer Amita Madhvani).
The film will follow a news anchor reporting a hard-hitting incident of a bomb blast in real-time. Kartik's character will be subjected to circumstances grappling him between tough choices, abidance to his career, or awakening the humanist within.
Apart from 'Dhamaka', Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy', 'Captain India', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. (ANI)

