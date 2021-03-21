Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani grace ramp for Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

While Kiara wore a blingy silver lehenga choli, Kartik opted for a black Indo-Western suit for the show that featured Manish's new collection, Nooraniyat.Manish took to his Instagram account to extend his vote of thanks to the star duo who is set to share screen space in the much-anticipated horror-comedy drama 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.Kiara was a vision to behold at the gala night as she was seen clad in a dazzling silver-sequenced lehenga with a cut blouse attached to it. A shimmery long veil that was stitched to the right arm of the outfit added an extra bonus to the ensemble.While her dazzling attire looked heavy enough to turn heads around, the 'Guilty' actor chose to sport smokey eye makeup with a nude glossy lip look.Skipping the jewellery, her middle-parted sleek-bun hairdo completely did justice to the whole appearance.Kartik looked dashing and dapper in a seemingly effortless black and black ensemble as he walked for Manish Malhotra. The look was completed by adding on a highly functional vibrant deer shaped patch lace.The digital Lakme Fashion Week 2021 fashion extravaganza kick-started in Mumbai on March 17 and concludes on Sunday.The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios. (ANI)