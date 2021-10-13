Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' to release on Nov 4, 2022

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The shooting for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' has begun. The film is set for a November 4, 2022 release.

'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said: "I've been wanting to mount a big scale family action-packed musical film for a long time, I'm excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill on this film, I'm eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in 'Shehzada'."