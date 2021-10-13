Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to reunite for 'Shehzada'

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the upcoming project is an action-packed, musical, family film, which will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the next several months.Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of 'Shehzada'.On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film's logo and also shared that 'Shehzada' will release on November 4 next year.Kartik, too, shared the logo on his Instagram account and wrote, "#Shehzada. Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince."The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill. (ANI)