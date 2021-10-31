Kartik Aaryan posts adorable, 'paw'-erful video with puppies

The actor took to his Instagram to share a short video of him being surrounded by adorable puppies. Kartik seems to be loving the company of man's best friends. Captioning the video, he wrote, "Sacha Pyaar ??"

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan who has made the audience fall in love with his performances, seems to be in a happy place currently. The actor recently posted a video of him where he can be seen in the company of some adorable guests.

Wearing a tangerine coloured t-shirt, the actor chuckles with excitement as he gets mobbed by a 'paw'-erful crowd. Sunny Singh, his co-actor from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', commented on his post, "Hahahah cutee."

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in ambitious projects like, 'Dhamaka' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Freddy', of which 'Dhamaka' directed by Ram Madhvani will be the first to release on Netflix.

The film is Kartik's departure from soft genres of comedy, romance and drama and it presents a completely different side of him as an actor; that of an intense actor.

Kartik will be essaying the role of Arjun Pathak, a journalist who gets a chance to realign his career after he gets a phone call from a terrorist. The film that also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash is set to hit the screens on November 19.

--IANS

aa/kr