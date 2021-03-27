Kartik Aaryan reacts to night curfew in Maharashtra

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a funny reaction to the night curfew being imposed in Maharashtra Sunday onwards.

The actor, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and is living under quarantine, took to Instagram to share a selfie.

Along with the selfie, Kartik wrote: "Mera lockdown ho gaya, Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho. #CovidSelfie #GlowingTvacha (I'm under lockdown, at least you'll go through a night curfew)."