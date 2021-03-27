Kartik Aaryan reacts to night curfew in Maharashtra

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Mar 27th, 2021, 15:01:26hrs
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a funny reaction to the night curfew being imposed in Maharashtra Sunday onwards.

The actor, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and is living under quarantine, took to Instagram to share a selfie.

Along with the selfie, Kartik wrote: "Mera lockdown ho gaya, Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho. #CovidSelfie #GlowingTvacha (I'm under lockdown, at least you'll go through a night curfew)."

Kartik took to social media earlier this week to share the news that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced re-imposing of night curfew from Sunday (March 28) across the state Covid second-wave wreaks havoc.

--IANS

abh/vnc

