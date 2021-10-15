Kartik Aaryan recreates 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' moment in latest post

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture in which he can be seen smiling, while a little girl crouches next to him.Kartik looks cool in a sporty avatar while the little girl steals the show with her blue shades and pink leggings."Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," Kartik added the well-suited caption.Fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons."Aww....bade Miyan se jada cute chote miyan," a social media user wrote."Bade miyan ki smile," another added.Kartik, who is currently travelling outside Mumbai, wrote "Somewhere" for the location of his latest post.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a lot of films in his kitty. He is a part of 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India', and 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)