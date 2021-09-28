Kartik Aaryan releases dramatic 'mood promo' of Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan has released a 'mood promo' of his upcoming film 'Dhamaka'. It was part of a promotional build-up to the film.

The actor took to Instagram to share the 'mood promo' and captioned it: "Trailer 'abhi baaki'."

In the video, Kartik is woken up by news being aired on television about him being under house arrest. Soon thereafter, a voice starts playing on the screen, asking Kartik to follow instructions and lock himself in with a chair. The video ends in a news room where Kartik introduces his character Arjun Pathak, a television anchor.